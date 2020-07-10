/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:51 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 02:46pm
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Results within 5 miles of Platte City
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15524 NW 124th
15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$798
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$789
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
820 Osage
820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
Remodeled House for Rent!! - Two-Bedroom, 1 Bath house. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8311 nw mace rd
8311 Northwest Mace Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
476 sqft
$970 2 BR/ 2 BTH & 2 Car Garage in Parkhill High School District.br A nice and cozy townhome walking distance from Park Hill High School awaits new tenants.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1429 Cherokee
1429 Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed House - Washer and Dryer Included! - Two bedroom house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. With an open living room, dining area and custom kitchen along with two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Off street parking.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1305 Dakota
1305 Dakota Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled House - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - This charming two bedroom, two bath house was recently remodeled. Covered deck overlooking fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout home. With a washer and dryer available for use. One car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coves North
8508 North Mattox Road
8508 North Mattox Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Coves North
8502 North Cosby Avenue
8502 North Cosby Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Shawnee St B
726 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Carriage work loft - Property Id: 117092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117092 Property Id 117092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624620)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
728 Shawnee St 1/2
728 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Unit 1/2 Available 06/15/20 728 1/2 Shawnee St. - Property Id: 237020 Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237020 Property Id 237020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624613)
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8213 N. Everton B
8213 North Everton Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
Duplex Close to Zona Rosa and Parkhill Schools. - This Kansas City, Missouri North Townhome offers 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Washer and Dryer. Home has a Fireplace in large living room off Kitchen.
