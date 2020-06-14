Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

17 Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO with garage

Platte City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.

1 Unit Available
1813 1st St
1813 1st St, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Affordable Platte City Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709055?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
2115 Catie Lane
2115 Catie Ln, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 252474 Great 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome, with garage parking. Great space, and location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252474 Property Id 252474 (RLNE5830323)
Results within 1 mile of Platte City

1 Unit Available
15380 NW 137th St.
15380 Northwest 137th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Platte City - Three bedroom two and a half bath house in family friendly neighborhood of Oak Creek in Platte City. Fenced yard, deck, finished basement, two car garage, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Close to Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Platte City

1 Unit Available
15446 NW 124th St
15446 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Fox Creek Townhouse - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances, and a tiled floor.

1 Unit Available
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
Coves North
3 Units Available
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
$
90 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$772
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.

1 Unit Available
1434 9th Ave
1434 9th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1660 sqft
Historic 3 bed 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. - Property Id: 132307 This historic, Leavenworth home has been updated with new flooring, plumbing, fixtures, and more. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. of living space.

1 Unit Available
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.

1 Unit Available
15103 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15103 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1320 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6844 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152. Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.

Park Forest
1 Unit Available
8311 nw mace rd
8311 Northwest Mace Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
476 sqft
$970 2 BR/ 2 BTH & 2 Car Garage in Parkhill High School District.br A nice and cozy townhome walking distance from Park Hill High School awaits new tenants.

Coves North
1 Unit Available
9411 North Amoret Avenue
9411 North Amoret Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1292 sqft
End unit ranch with walk out basement! Beautiful wood-look laminate floors (2018), light filled rooms, neutral colors, open floor plan, big bedrooms each with walk-in closets, first floor laundry, cozy electric fireplace in the great room, long

1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Platte City, MO

Platte City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

