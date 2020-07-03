All apartments in Parkville
Parkville, MO
9203 59th Terrace
9203 59th Terrace

9203 Northwest 59th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9203 Northwest 59th Terrace, Parkville, MO 64152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated three Bedroom home in the Park Hill School District. Two full baths, one on each level of the home. Updated baths & kitchen. New wood floors throughout, bedrooms are carpeted. There are multiple living areas in this home, which includes the rear patio that looks out toward green space. Extra deep two car garage, providing plenty of storage. Laundry closet on spacious lower level.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 59th Terrace have any available units?
9203 59th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MO.
What amenities does 9203 59th Terrace have?
Some of 9203 59th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9203 59th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9203 59th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 59th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9203 59th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 9203 59th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9203 59th Terrace offers parking.
Does 9203 59th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 59th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 59th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9203 59th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9203 59th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9203 59th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 59th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9203 59th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 59th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9203 59th Terrace has units with air conditioning.
