190 Apartments for rent in Overland, MO with hardwood floors
Overland, MO was originally referred to as "The Overland Park" and served as a resting stop for pioneers heading out West.
Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Overland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.