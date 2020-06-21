10014 Driver Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Overland house for rent on a great street. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room and separate dining room. Refinished hardwood floors, vinyl windows, new light fixtures, huge unfinished walk-out basement for storage, etc. The highlight of this house is the spacious covered deck out back that would be perfect for entertainment and big fenced in backyard. Quiet street just minutes from Highway 170 and Page Ave.



Sewer is included in rent. All other utilities are responsibility of the tenant.