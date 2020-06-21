All apartments in Overland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

10014 Driver Ave.

10014 Driver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10014 Driver Avenue, Overland, MO 63114
Overland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Overland house for rent on a great street. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room and separate dining room. Refinished hardwood floors, vinyl windows, new light fixtures, huge unfinished walk-out basement for storage, etc. The highlight of this house is the spacious covered deck out back that would be perfect for entertainment and big fenced in backyard. Quiet street just minutes from Highway 170 and Page Ave.

Sewer is included in rent. All other utilities are responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 Driver Ave. have any available units?
10014 Driver Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland, MO.
Is 10014 Driver Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10014 Driver Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 Driver Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10014 Driver Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10014 Driver Ave. offer parking?
No, 10014 Driver Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10014 Driver Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10014 Driver Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 Driver Ave. have a pool?
No, 10014 Driver Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10014 Driver Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10014 Driver Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 Driver Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10014 Driver Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10014 Driver Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10014 Driver Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
