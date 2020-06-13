All apartments in Old Jamestown
15629 92nd Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

15629 92nd Avenue

15629 92nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15629 92nd Avenue, Old Jamestown, MO 63034
Fox Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15629 92nd Avenue Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Florissant with 2Car Garage, Covered Deck and Fenced Yard - This beautiful ranch home features a true master suite with full bathroom. Freshly updated with new flooring, painted walls and recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Many nice features including cozy wood-burning fireplace, 2 car garage, large eat-in kitchen leading to covered deck for shady relaxation and a nice fenced yard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

LEASE TERMS & RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:

-Total move-in cost of $2900
(Security Deposit: $1500 plus first month's rent: $1400)
-Minimum verifiable net income of $4200 per month.
-No evictions, landlord actions or judgments due to non-payment of rent or property damage to previous landlords.
-See website for complete list of rental qualifications
-Smoking in all forms of smoking or vaping, even smoking or vaping for medical reasons is prohibited in the property.
-In-home visit required.

The application fee is $35 for EACH applicant over 18 yrs old. Minimum standard lease is 12 months. Resident is responsible for yard and all utilities.

Contact 4 Star Properties at 636-206-8684 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Hazelwood School District: Barrington Elementary, Hazelwood North Middle, Hazelwood Central HS

Fox Lake Meadows Subdivision

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15629 92nd Avenue have any available units?
15629 92nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Old Jamestown, MO.
What amenities does 15629 92nd Avenue have?
Some of 15629 92nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15629 92nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15629 92nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15629 92nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15629 92nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Jamestown.
Does 15629 92nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15629 92nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15629 92nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15629 92nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15629 92nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 15629 92nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15629 92nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15629 92nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15629 92nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15629 92nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15629 92nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15629 92nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
