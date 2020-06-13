Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

15629 92nd Avenue Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Florissant with 2Car Garage, Covered Deck and Fenced Yard - This beautiful ranch home features a true master suite with full bathroom. Freshly updated with new flooring, painted walls and recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Many nice features including cozy wood-burning fireplace, 2 car garage, large eat-in kitchen leading to covered deck for shady relaxation and a nice fenced yard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.



LEASE TERMS & RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:



-Total move-in cost of $2900

(Security Deposit: $1500 plus first month's rent: $1400)

-Minimum verifiable net income of $4200 per month.

-No evictions, landlord actions or judgments due to non-payment of rent or property damage to previous landlords.

-See website for complete list of rental qualifications

-Smoking in all forms of smoking or vaping, even smoking or vaping for medical reasons is prohibited in the property.

-In-home visit required.



The application fee is $35 for EACH applicant over 18 yrs old. Minimum standard lease is 12 months. Resident is responsible for yard and all utilities.



Contact 4 Star Properties at 636-206-8684 for more information or to schedule a showing.



Hazelwood School District: Barrington Elementary, Hazelwood North Middle, Hazelwood Central HS



Fox Lake Meadows Subdivision



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844205)