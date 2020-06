Amenities

Beautiful home in Oak Grove Mo, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New windows, carpets, paint and stainless steel appliances include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. The bedroom in the basement has a very spacious closet.

To view this home please go to www.keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

**Key Realty Group DOES NOT Advertise on Craigslist**