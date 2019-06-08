101 Ne Sunshine

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5aa0fc0d2 ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with nice open floor plan. Features fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, fireplace, large bedrooms and one car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups