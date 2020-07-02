All apartments in Moline Acres
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard

9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard · (314) 429-3900
Moline Acres
Apartments with Garages
Location

9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres, MO 63136
Moline Acres

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).

Area #1-LL CHILDCARE AREA/SCHOOL Includes 2 classrooms with Jack and Jill children's size restrooms & the multi-purpose room across the hall with one office, & the use of kitchen and fellowship area for scheduled times, $3500.00/month for 6 am-6 pm weekdays

Area #2 LL-CLASSROOM-available for afternoon services on Sun, or other times if available $800/mo

Area #3-SANCTUARY rental, after 1 pm on Sun or other days/times is $1000/mo. If you want a weekday evening use as well, it is an additional $200/mo.

Area #4 FELLOWSHIP HALL can be any 2 HOURS for $800/per mo. EXCEPT 10:30-12:30 Sunday AM is $1000/mo.

Other times and spaces may be available, just ask! Utilities are included.

The size of the group in the morning cannot exceed 50 people for the AM service times due to parking conflict.
Large Sanctuary seats 250. Fellowship Hall seats about 150. Plenty of Room for Social Distancing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard have any available units?
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moline Acres.
Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
