9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard

This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).



Area #1-LL CHILDCARE AREA/SCHOOL Includes 2 classrooms with Jack and Jill children's size restrooms & the multi-purpose room across the hall with one office, & the use of kitchen and fellowship area for scheduled times, $3500.00/month for 6 am-6 pm weekdays



Area #2 LL-CLASSROOM-available for afternoon services on Sun, or other times if available $800/mo



Area #3-SANCTUARY rental, after 1 pm on Sun or other days/times is $1000/mo. If you want a weekday evening use as well, it is an additional $200/mo.



Area #4 FELLOWSHIP HALL can be any 2 HOURS for $800/per mo. EXCEPT 10:30-12:30 Sunday AM is $1000/mo.



Other times and spaces may be available, just ask! Utilities are included.



The size of the group in the morning cannot exceed 50 people for the AM service times due to parking conflict.

Large Sanctuary seats 250. Fellowship Hall seats about 150. Plenty of Room for Social Distancing!