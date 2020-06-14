All apartments in Manchester
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:52 AM

7 Troll Court

7 Troll Court · (314) 781-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO 63011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room. The 5th bedroom with an adjoining bath on the first floor is a perfect in law suite or home office. The updated kitchen and breakfast room features 42" wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a gas range and refrigerator, ceramic tile flooring and a pass thru to the family room with its easy care laminate floor and a wood burning fireplace. Both rooms open to a 12x25 deck with stairs. The upper level has a spacious master suite with a remodeled bath and a 9 ft walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and a full bath complete this floor. A newly carpeted 30x12 rec room and full bath round out the walk-out lower level. Updates include : Fresh paint 2018, New landscaping 2018, New carpet in basement 2018, New Roof & gutters 2016, New AC & Furnace 2017, New Deck & patio 2011.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Troll Court have any available units?
7 Troll Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Troll Court have?
Some of 7 Troll Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Troll Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Troll Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Troll Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Troll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 7 Troll Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Troll Court does offer parking.
Does 7 Troll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Troll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Troll Court have a pool?
Yes, 7 Troll Court has a pool.
Does 7 Troll Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Troll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Troll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Troll Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Troll Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Troll Court has units with air conditioning.
