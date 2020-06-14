7 Troll Court

Amenities

This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room. The 5th bedroom with an adjoining bath on the first floor is a perfect in law suite or home office. The updated kitchen and breakfast room features 42" wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a gas range and refrigerator, ceramic tile flooring and a pass thru to the family room with its easy care laminate floor and a wood burning fireplace. Both rooms open to a 12x25 deck with stairs. The upper level has a spacious master suite with a remodeled bath and a 9 ft walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and a full bath complete this floor. A newly carpeted 30x12 rec room and full bath round out the walk-out lower level. Updates include : Fresh paint 2018, New landscaping 2018, New carpet in basement 2018, New Roof & gutters 2016, New AC & Furnace 2017, New Deck & patio 2011.