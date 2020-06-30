All apartments in Liberty
810 Manor Court

810 Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

810 Manor Court, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 bed, 1 bath move in ready! North of the river! - Check out this newly rehabbed home in Liberty, Mo! 3 bedroom, 1 bath.Updated kitchen and bath. Fresh paint and new flooring. Large yard! This property won't last long!

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5557468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Manor Court have any available units?
810 Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 810 Manor Court have?
Some of 810 Manor Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
810 Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Manor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Manor Court is pet friendly.
Does 810 Manor Court offer parking?
No, 810 Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 810 Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Manor Court have a pool?
No, 810 Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 810 Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 810 Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Manor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

