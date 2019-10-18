722 Northwest South Shore Drive

Amenities

This is a nice Split Entry home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage and located in Lake Waukomis. New interior paint with popular colors, new carpet, new tile in bathroom, and refinished hardwood floors in dining room. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (As Is), electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and closet pantry. It provides lots of cabinets for your gadgets. Additional features include an attic fan, patio, storage, fireplace (for decoration only- no burning) and washer/dryer hook ups. Home sits on a beautiful wooded lot. HOA dues are $305.00 annually...HOA includes lake access, 2 entrances, 2 parks and security for the neighborhood. Pets are possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.