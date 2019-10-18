All apartments in Lake Waukomis
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

722 Northwest South Shore Drive

722 Northwest South Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

722 Northwest South Shore Drive, Lake Waukomis, MO 64151
Lake Waukomis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a nice Split Entry home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage and located in Lake Waukomis. New interior paint with popular colors, new carpet, new tile in bathroom, and refinished hardwood floors in dining room. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (As Is), electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and closet pantry. It provides lots of cabinets for your gadgets. Additional features include an attic fan, patio, storage, fireplace (for decoration only- no burning) and washer/dryer hook ups. Home sits on a beautiful wooded lot. HOA dues are $305.00 annually...HOA includes lake access, 2 entrances, 2 parks and security for the neighborhood. Pets are possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have any available units?
722 Northwest South Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Waukomis, MO.
What amenities does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have?
Some of 722 Northwest South Shore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Northwest South Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
722 Northwest South Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Northwest South Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Northwest South Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Northwest South Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

