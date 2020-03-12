4121 Welsh Drive

Amenities

THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. It is being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason. Bad credit is OK and down payment assistance is available. All of our homes are figured on 30 year mortgages at an interest rate of between 6-9%. 100% of the down payment comes off the purchase price and secures your exclusive right to buy the home for the above purchase price at anytime during your lease.DOWNPAYMENT ASSISTANCE: We accept borrowed funds for closing. You may also be eligible to withdraw from your pension (or your 401K plan). If you only have part of the required down payment, we may accept the difference in additional monthly payments. Buying a home from us is SIMPLE. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent this home is not for you.

Purchase Price: $125,000

Down Payment-10%

Monthly payment-$1068



If you are looking to rent this property the monthly rent is $1,095.00 a month. (1-year lease term only)

