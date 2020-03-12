All apartments in Lake St. Louis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:41 PM

4121 Welsh Drive

4121 Welsh Drive · (314) 347-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. It is being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason. Bad credit is OK and down payment assistance is available. All of our homes are figured on 30 year mortgages at an interest rate of between 6-9%. 100% of the down payment comes off the purchase price and secures your exclusive right to buy the home for the above purchase price at anytime during your lease.DOWNPAYMENT ASSISTANCE: We accept borrowed funds for closing. You may also be eligible to withdraw from your pension (or your 401K plan). If you only have part of the required down payment, we may accept the difference in additional monthly payments. Buying a home from us is SIMPLE. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent this home is not for you.
Purchase Price: $125,000
Down Payment-10%
Monthly payment-$1068

If you are looking to rent this property the monthly rent is $1,095.00 a month. (1-year lease term only)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Welsh Drive have any available units?
4121 Welsh Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4121 Welsh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Welsh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Welsh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake St. Louis.
Does 4121 Welsh Drive offer parking?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Welsh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Welsh Drive have a pool?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Welsh Drive have accessible units?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Welsh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Welsh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Welsh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
