41 C St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

41 C St

41 C St · No Longer Available
Location

41 C St, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Lakefront house with docking at Lake Lotawana - Property Id: 294999

The house is a first tier (lakeside) 2 bed, 2 full bath. One bathroom is attached to the master; the other is in the hallway. New tile throughout the house! (Bedrooms, kitchen, living room). Oversized 2 door garage with 9ft ceilings built in 2019. Additional 16ft x 14ft finished storage space above the garage. There is a new deck lakeside with a view down the cove to main channel. Also, new steps down to the lake were recently finished. There is mooring for a boat under a covered well dock and has a shared swim dock but no mooring. Can be used for kayaks or other lake toys. Ample parking street side for visitors and guests (have had up to 7 vehicles at once in driveway). This is a great lake house for fun year round! Fishing, boating, and swimming are top attractions. Located inside Gate 2 less than 1 mile from local the coffee shop, three restaurants and a boutique! Located just two coves away from the Marina as well! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294999
Property Id 294999

(RLNE5836411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 C St have any available units?
41 C St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Lotawana, MO.
What amenities does 41 C St have?
Some of 41 C St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 C St currently offering any rent specials?
41 C St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 C St pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 C St is pet friendly.
Does 41 C St offer parking?
Yes, 41 C St offers parking.
Does 41 C St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 C St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 C St have a pool?
Yes, 41 C St has a pool.
Does 41 C St have accessible units?
No, 41 C St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 C St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 C St has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 C St have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 C St does not have units with air conditioning.

