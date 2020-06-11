Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking pool garage

Lakefront house with docking at Lake Lotawana - Property Id: 294999



The house is a first tier (lakeside) 2 bed, 2 full bath. One bathroom is attached to the master; the other is in the hallway. New tile throughout the house! (Bedrooms, kitchen, living room). Oversized 2 door garage with 9ft ceilings built in 2019. Additional 16ft x 14ft finished storage space above the garage. There is a new deck lakeside with a view down the cove to main channel. Also, new steps down to the lake were recently finished. There is mooring for a boat under a covered well dock and has a shared swim dock but no mooring. Can be used for kayaks or other lake toys. Ample parking street side for visitors and guests (have had up to 7 vehicles at once in driveway). This is a great lake house for fun year round! Fishing, boating, and swimming are top attractions. Located inside Gate 2 less than 1 mile from local the coffee shop, three restaurants and a boutique! Located just two coves away from the Marina as well! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294999

Property Id 294999



(RLNE5836411)