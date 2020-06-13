/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, MO
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Folger Avenue
1207 Folger Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1464 sqft
This three bedroom home features shining wood floors throughout! Very large and open floor plan with tons of updates! Nice kitchen that opens up to the dining room. Awesome deck extends out to the large backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
738 Woodlawn Avenue
738 Woodlawn Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1268 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This charming updated Kirkwood home has too much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer Pella windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen is updated with newer appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
400 Bodley
400 E Bodley Ave, Kirkwood, MO
Charming Kirkwood home available in June, This Lovely covered front porch leads to a gracious entry, Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1323 Honeywood Dr
1323 Honeywood Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
3 Bed RTO Lindbergh Schools - Property Id: 265373 Call/text Jason at 314-223-7451 for your showing! THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkwood
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,932
1366 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1415 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
718 Boca Chica Drive
718 Boca Chica Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1202 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
273 Green Jade Estates Drive
273 Green Jade Estates Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1484 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9663 Yorkshire Estates Dr
9663 Yorkshire Estates Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Three bedroom in Crestwood - Property Id: 283137 three bedroom, two baths, family room,fenced yard, 2 car garage, three season porch, clean! freshly painted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
702 Champeix Lane
702 Champeix Lane, Creve Coeur, MO
Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
85 May Valley
85 May Valley Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bed ranch in Fenton now available for lease! Nice updates throughout including kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
