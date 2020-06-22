200 South Kirkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings. Totally updated unit features all new kitchen with custom white cabinets, butcher block countertops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the 2 story main living area with dry bar & wine fridge, polished concrete floors and French doors to the balcony overlooking Kirkwood Road. Main floor laundry and half bath powder room complete the main floor. The second floor features an open loft area that could be used as an office or additional sleeping area and a large PRIVATE bedroom suite with 2 closets (1 walk in, both with California Closet Co. custom organization) and full bath. West facing unit. One of the finest units in the building. Storage unit included. One parking space in private garage. WALK to shopping, dining, nightlife, and ALL that DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD has to offer.