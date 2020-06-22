All apartments in Kirkwood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

200 South Kirkwood

200 South Kirkwood Road · (314) 575-7665
Location

200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings. Totally updated unit features all new kitchen with custom white cabinets, butcher block countertops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the 2 story main living area with dry bar & wine fridge, polished concrete floors and French doors to the balcony overlooking Kirkwood Road. Main floor laundry and half bath powder room complete the main floor. The second floor features an open loft area that could be used as an office or additional sleeping area and a large PRIVATE bedroom suite with 2 closets (1 walk in, both with California Closet Co. custom organization) and full bath. West facing unit. One of the finest units in the building. Storage unit included. One parking space in private garage. WALK to shopping, dining, nightlife, and ALL that DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 South Kirkwood have any available units?
200 South Kirkwood has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 South Kirkwood have?
Some of 200 South Kirkwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 South Kirkwood currently offering any rent specials?
200 South Kirkwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 South Kirkwood pet-friendly?
No, 200 South Kirkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkwood.
Does 200 South Kirkwood offer parking?
Yes, 200 South Kirkwood does offer parking.
Does 200 South Kirkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 South Kirkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 South Kirkwood have a pool?
No, 200 South Kirkwood does not have a pool.
Does 200 South Kirkwood have accessible units?
No, 200 South Kirkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 200 South Kirkwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 South Kirkwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 South Kirkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 South Kirkwood does not have units with air conditioning.
