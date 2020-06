Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access

A rare opportunity to locate your business in one of the premier Historic Buildings in the Kirkwood Down Town Business District. The first floor, which will be available soon, is now being utilized as the offices of a national professional services company. There is Charter High Speed Internet available with Cat 5 wiring throughout and ample off street parking. You are just a short walk to Kirkwood's Downtown shopping and restaurants.