16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kearney, MO

Finding an apartment in Kearney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.

1307 Rose Street
1307 Rose Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1103 South Prospect Street
1103 South Prospect Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1344 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

812 East 14th Street
812 East 14th Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1159 sqft
This gorgeous split entry home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in the Liberty School District. The kitchen features lots of cabinets with a refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, built-in microwave, range as well as a garbage disposal.
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$734
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.

211 N. Water Street Unit C
211 North Water Street, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
{211 C} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.

211 N. Water Street Unit A
211 N Water St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
{211 A} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.

8652 Northeast 110th Street
8652 Northeast 110th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1551 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

348 Holmes Street
348 Holmes, Excelsior Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1450 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Pleasant Valley
7015 North Chas Drive - D
7015 N Chas Dr, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This unit has tons of storage space. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom. Unit has a great balcony for relaxing on.

North Brook
7436 N Mckinley Avenue
7436 North Mckinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. This is a beautifully maintained home located in the desirable Northbrook neighborhood.

8419 North East 107th Ter
8419 NE 107th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1640 sqft
Enjoy this nice galley kitchen w/newer appliances. Kitchen opens to large family room w/ fire place. Outside newer deck and beautiful landscaping.

1757 Shannon Drive
1757 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1366 sqft
Another property by Kevin with Renterswarehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail PondThis 3 bedroom, 2.

8520 North East 109th St
8520 NE 109th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Another property with Kevin at Renters Warehouse. 816-529-9960. Property available July 15. Very quite area in Brooke Ridge sub-division! Directly across the street from the community pool and park! Easy access to I-35 and I-435 interstates.

8620 Northeast 111th Street
8620 NE 111th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Half off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kearney, MO

Finding an apartment in Kearney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

