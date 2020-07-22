Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Kearney, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kearney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 South Prospect Street
1103 South Prospect Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1344 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1424 Laurel St
1424 Laurel Street, Kearney, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1568 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home is occupied until the end of August so it will be ready on 9/15/2020.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
812 East 14th Street
812 East 14th Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 10 miles of Kearney
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$868
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8908 NE 106th Ter
8908 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10725 N McKinley Ter
10725 N McKinley Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8810 NE 106th St
8810 NE 106th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8813 NE 106th Ter
8813 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8817 NE 107th St
8817 NE 107th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
At Liberty Acres we have some amazing homes available for rent! Our brand new modern homes have beautifully finished interiors and are being delivered now! We are located in Liberty school district and our community offers many great amenities

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
10115 North Ditman Avenue
10115 North Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2400 sqft
Hunny, STOP THE CAR! This breathtaking 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is located just off Shoal Creek Parkway and is close to everything you could ever ask for! Right as you walk in the front door you are greeted by a true open concept main level living space.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1228 North Withers Road
1228 North Withers Road, Liberty, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2132 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
112 E FRANKLIN ST. - 2
112 East Franklin Street, Liberty, MO
Studio
$680
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Apartment

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8620 Northeast 111th Street
8620 NE 111th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Half off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kearney, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kearney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

