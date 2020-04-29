7057 Minnie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1642717



A coveted rental home in Jennings! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Detached garage

--Hardwood floors

--Large, fenced yard with a patio

--Covered porch



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.