All apartments in Jennings
Find more places like 7057 Minnie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jennings, MO
/
7057 Minnie Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:34 AM

7057 Minnie Avenue

7057 Minnie Avenue · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jennings
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1642717

A coveted rental home in Jennings! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Detached garage
--Hardwood floors
--Large, fenced yard with a patio
--Covered porch

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 Minnie Avenue have any available units?
7057 Minnie Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7057 Minnie Avenue have?
Some of 7057 Minnie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7057 Minnie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Minnie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 Minnie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7057 Minnie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7057 Minnie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7057 Minnie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7057 Minnie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7057 Minnie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 Minnie Avenue have a pool?
No, 7057 Minnie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7057 Minnie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7057 Minnie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 Minnie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7057 Minnie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7057 Minnie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7057 Minnie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7057 Minnie Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jennings 2 BedroomsJennings Apartments with Balcony
Jennings Apartments with GarageJennings Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Jennings Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO
Belleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOUnion, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity