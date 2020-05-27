All apartments in Hanley Hills
7931 Madison
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:47 AM

7931 Madison

7931 Madison Drive · (314) 568-1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7931 Madison Drive, Hanley Hills, MO 63133
Hanley Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two bedroom home in the Normandy school District. Two bedroom, one bath with a fenced in yard and a private driveway. Hardwood flooring and laminate throughout. Living room with a large picture window. Dining room is large for any size table. Kitchen with cabinetry, countertops and appliances including a gas stove and refrigerator. Bedrooms are nice size with ample closet space, Full hallway bath has laminate flooring and a linen closet Door from the kitchen leads to the full unfinished basement. Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, electric and gas. Application process with credit report, verification of income. Landlord will code comply the property. Pets allowed with a $200 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7931 Madison have any available units?
7931 Madison has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7931 Madison have?
Some of 7931 Madison's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7931 Madison currently offering any rent specials?
7931 Madison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, 7931 Madison is pet friendly.
Does 7931 Madison offer parking?
Yes, 7931 Madison does offer parking.
Does 7931 Madison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7931 Madison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 Madison have a pool?
No, 7931 Madison does not have a pool.
Does 7931 Madison have accessible units?
No, 7931 Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 7931 Madison have units with dishwashers?
No, 7931 Madison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7931 Madison have units with air conditioning?
No, 7931 Madison does not have units with air conditioning.
