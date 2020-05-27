7931 Madison

Amenities

Two bedroom home in the Normandy school District. Two bedroom, one bath with a fenced in yard and a private driveway. Hardwood flooring and laminate throughout. Living room with a large picture window. Dining room is large for any size table. Kitchen with cabinetry, countertops and appliances including a gas stove and refrigerator. Bedrooms are nice size with ample closet space, Full hallway bath has laminate flooring and a linen closet Door from the kitchen leads to the full unfinished basement. Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, electric and gas. Application process with credit report, verification of income. Landlord will code comply the property. Pets allowed with a $200 pet deposit.