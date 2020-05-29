All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

1706 Joyce Cir

1706 Joyce Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Joyce Circle, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Newly renovated open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with plenty of space! Finished walk out basement. It sits back in a quiet cu-de-sac with a fenced yard. This beauty will be gone fast! Lees Summit High School. Short Distance to all that Lees Summit has to offer.

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Joyce Cir have any available units?
1706 Joyce Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1706 Joyce Cir have?
Some of 1706 Joyce Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Joyce Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Joyce Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Joyce Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Joyce Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Joyce Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Joyce Cir offers parking.
Does 1706 Joyce Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Joyce Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Joyce Cir have a pool?
No, 1706 Joyce Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Joyce Cir have accessible units?
No, 1706 Joyce Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Joyce Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Joyce Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Joyce Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1706 Joyce Cir has units with air conditioning.

