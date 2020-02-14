All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

1304 Circle

1304 Huntington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Huntington Circle, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

Subdivision living with country feel. Well cared for home with granite counters in kitchen, , 3 full bathrooms, and a finished basement. Storage beneath stairs, in oversized garage, and storage shed. Incredible backyard paradise that is a must see! Home is located on a cul-de-sac and full of charm.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Circle have any available units?
1304 Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1304 Circle have?
Some of 1304 Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Circle offers parking.
Does 1304 Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Circle have a pool?
No, 1304 Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Circle have accessible units?
No, 1304 Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
