1304 Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Subdivision living with country feel. Well cared for home with granite counters in kitchen, , 3 full bathrooms, and a finished basement. Storage beneath stairs, in oversized garage, and storage shed. Incredible backyard paradise that is a must see! Home is located on a cul-de-sac and full of charm.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.