All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 4201 East 135th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
4201 East 135th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:06 PM

4201 East 135th Street

4201 East 135th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4201 East 135th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is a 2 story gem! High ceiling in the living room with a 1/2 bath off the hallway and kitchen. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and a center island. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring and walks out to the backyard. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - the master bath has a dual vanity and the laundry room is located right outside the bedrooms! Basement is unfinished so it would be great for storage! 2 car garage and a fence! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 East 135th Street have any available units?
4201 East 135th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 4201 East 135th Street have?
Some of 4201 East 135th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 East 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4201 East 135th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 East 135th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 East 135th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4201 East 135th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4201 East 135th Street offers parking.
Does 4201 East 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 East 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 East 135th Street have a pool?
No, 4201 East 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4201 East 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 4201 East 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 East 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 East 135th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 East 135th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 East 135th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City