4201 East 135th Street

Amenities

This home is a 2 story gem! High ceiling in the living room with a 1/2 bath off the hallway and kitchen. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and a center island. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring and walks out to the backyard. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - the master bath has a dual vanity and the laundry room is located right outside the bedrooms! Basement is unfinished so it would be great for storage! 2 car garage and a fence! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.