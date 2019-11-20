903 SW Shorthorn Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Single Family Home

3 bedroom

2 bath

2 car garage



Rate just lowered!! This immaculate and updated home in the Grain Valley School District situated on top of the hill may be the one for you. Boasting a living room with vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, an eat in kitchen fitted with new stainless steel appliances and last but not least the finished basement that was made to be your dream media room. The main level holds the three bedrooms with full bath and the master bedroom with an en suite full bath and lets not forget the newly updated deck with a gorgeous view of the valley.

Sni A Bar

Grain Valley

Grain Valley



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicate for the application fee. Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in last three yearsor prior felony criminal charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.