All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 203 Northeast Kim Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
203 Northeast Kim Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:50 PM

203 Northeast Kim Court

203 Northeast Kim Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all

Location

203 Northeast Kim Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Northeast Kim Court have any available units?
203 Northeast Kim Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 203 Northeast Kim Court currently offering any rent specials?
203 Northeast Kim Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Northeast Kim Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Northeast Kim Court is pet friendly.
Does 203 Northeast Kim Court offer parking?
No, 203 Northeast Kim Court does not offer parking.
Does 203 Northeast Kim Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Northeast Kim Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Northeast Kim Court have a pool?
Yes, 203 Northeast Kim Court has a pool.
Does 203 Northeast Kim Court have accessible units?
No, 203 Northeast Kim Court does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Northeast Kim Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Northeast Kim Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Northeast Kim Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Northeast Kim Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grain Valley Cheap ApartmentsGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University