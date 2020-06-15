All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1411 NE Mary Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1411 NE Mary Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1411 NE Mary Ct

1411 Northeast Mary Court · (816) 599-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1411 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 NE Mary Ct · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Large Pantry, and Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
2 Car Garage, Attached with a Remote Opener

Second Floor Features:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included
Maintenance Free

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

(RLNE4188225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 NE Mary Ct have any available units?
1411 NE Mary Ct has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1411 NE Mary Ct have?
Some of 1411 NE Mary Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 NE Mary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1411 NE Mary Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 NE Mary Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1411 NE Mary Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1411 NE Mary Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1411 NE Mary Ct does offer parking.
Does 1411 NE Mary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 NE Mary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 NE Mary Ct have a pool?
No, 1411 NE Mary Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1411 NE Mary Ct have accessible units?
No, 1411 NE Mary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 NE Mary Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 NE Mary Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 NE Mary Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 NE Mary Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1411 NE Mary Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity