1411 NE Mary Ct

Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Large Pantry, and Dining Area

Living Space

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests

2 Car Garage, Attached with a Remote Opener



Second Floor Features:

Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower

Two Guest Bedrooms

One Full Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Laundry Hook Ups



Other Features:

All Electric Unit

Yard Maintenance Provided

Trash is Included

Maintenance Free



Grain Valley School District

Matthews Elementary

North Middle School

Grain Valley High School



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.



