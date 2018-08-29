All apartments in Gladstone
Last updated April 30 2020

3702 NE 69th Street

3702 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Northeast 69th Street, Gladstone, MO 64119
Meadowbrook North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Northland Duplex for Rent! 3 Bedroom - $1000/Month - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath and two half bath duplex is located in North Kansas City. Fenced in backyard, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator this is a convenient start for a family ready to move in. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4080507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 NE 69th Street have any available units?
3702 NE 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 3702 NE 69th Street have?
Some of 3702 NE 69th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 NE 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3702 NE 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 NE 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 NE 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3702 NE 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3702 NE 69th Street offers parking.
Does 3702 NE 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 NE 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 NE 69th Street have a pool?
No, 3702 NE 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3702 NE 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 3702 NE 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 NE 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 NE 69th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 NE 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 NE 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

