3702 NE 69th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Northland Duplex for Rent! 3 Bedroom - $1000/Month - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath and two half bath duplex is located in North Kansas City. Fenced in backyard, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator this is a convenient start for a family ready to move in. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



