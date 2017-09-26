2406 NE 57th Terrace

2406 Northeast 57th Terrace, Gladstone, MO 64118 Englewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Cozy Single Family in North Kansas City - Newly remodeled home available NOW!. Cozy Up in the Living Room w/New Carpet & Brick Wood-Burning Fireplace. Large Bedrooms w/New Carpet & Ceiling Fans. Kitchen completely updated with new appliances. Door to Backyard. Large Detached Garage too! Come Make this House Your Home!
(RLNE5658720)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
