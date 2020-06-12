/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Florissant, MO
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Wedgewood
39 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.
Results within 5 miles of Florissant
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$759
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.
Results within 10 miles of Florissant
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Clayton
25 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
48 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$987
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1399 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1191 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cheltenham
22 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
Clayton
21 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1057 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
