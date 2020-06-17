All apartments in Florissant
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:20 AM

660 Materdie Ln. #204

660 Materdei Lane · (636) 288-8583
Location

660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 660 Materdie Ln. #204 · Avail. now

$835

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
extra storage
carpet
660 Materdie Ln. #204 Available 04/17/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Florissant - Your new home awaits!!!!!

This spacious 2nd floor (accessible by elevator) 2 bedroom condo has a new refrigerator and new dishwasher! It also features a spacious living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, a fresh coat of paint, and an outside balcony with additional storage!

This beautiful home will not last long!

Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment TODAY!

314-675-0470 ext 825

Sewer, water, trash and HOA fee is included in the price of the rent.

This is a non-smoking home.

Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

Only pets under 25 pounds!

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5669510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

