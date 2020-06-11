1450 N New Florissant Rd

Amenities

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1204 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds/baths on one level. Large clean unfinished basement along with laundry area and plenty of additional storage. Carport attached for covered parking! MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet-friendly w/deposit and approval.