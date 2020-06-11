All apartments in Florissant
1450 N New Florissant Rd
1450 N New Florissant Rd

1450 North New Florissant Road · No Longer Available
Location

1450 North New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO 63033

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1204 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds/baths on one level. Large clean unfinished basement along with laundry area and plenty of additional storage. Carport attached for covered parking! MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet-friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd have any available units?
1450 N New Florissant Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florissant, MO.
Is 1450 N New Florissant Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1450 N New Florissant Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 N New Florissant Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 N New Florissant Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1450 N New Florissant Rd does offer parking.
Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 N New Florissant Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd have a pool?
No, 1450 N New Florissant Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd have accessible units?
No, 1450 N New Florissant Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 N New Florissant Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 N New Florissant Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 N New Florissant Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
