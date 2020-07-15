Amenities

5635 Beldon Dr Available 07/23/20 Cute bungalow with walkout basement and off street parking - This is an updated 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors located in Flordell Hills. Home features central heat and air, eat in kitchen, full basement with walk out and large fenced in back yard.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



A 2-year lease is required initially upon lease signing.



All of our properties are non-smoking



