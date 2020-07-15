All apartments in Flordell Hills
Find more places like 5635 Beldon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flordell Hills, MO
/
5635 Beldon Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

5635 Beldon Dr

5635 Beldon Drive · (314) 858-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5635 Beldon Drive, Flordell Hills, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5635 Beldon Dr · Avail. Jul 23

$780

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5635 Beldon Dr Available 07/23/20 Cute bungalow with walkout basement and off street parking - This is an updated 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors located in Flordell Hills. Home features central heat and air, eat in kitchen, full basement with walk out and large fenced in back yard.

You can text 5635 to 314-888-9260 to get details regarding this home.
You can text Rentals to 314-888-9260 to get a list of all our current listings.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Qualifications for renting can be found at our website https://www.stlouispm.com/rental_listings/
A 2-year lease is required initially upon lease signing.

All of our properties are non-smoking

Disclaimer: By requesting information from us via text or email you are authorizing us to send you either text, email or voice calls or any combination of these regarding this property to your phone number.

Property offered by:
St Louis Property Management
1342 Bridge Creek Trail
Ellisville, MO 63021
https://www.stlouispm.com

#realestate #marketing #stlouis #stlouispropertymanagement #propertymanagement #propertymanagementstlouis #stlouispropertymanager #tenantmanagement #landlord #stlouislandlord #propertymanagerstlouis

(RLNE5929666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Beldon Dr have any available units?
5635 Beldon Dr has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5635 Beldon Dr have?
Some of 5635 Beldon Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Beldon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Beldon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Beldon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Beldon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Beldon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Beldon Dr offers parking.
Does 5635 Beldon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Beldon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Beldon Dr have a pool?
No, 5635 Beldon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Beldon Dr have accessible units?
No, 5635 Beldon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Beldon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Beldon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Beldon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5635 Beldon Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5635 Beldon Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOJennings, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MONormandy, MOCastle Point, MOBerkeley, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Glasgow Village, MOHazelwood, MOSt. John, MOGranite City, ILOverland, MOWoodson Terrace, MORichmond Heights, MOOld Jamestown, MOOlivette, MOMaplewood, MOBridgeton, MORock Hill, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity