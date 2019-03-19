1123 Cordell Street

Amenities
Lease Options!
$975.00/month for a 12-month lease
$950.00/ month for an 18-month lease
This home just received all brand new carpeting throughout!
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in a quiet neighborhood in Excelsior Springs is now ready for a new tenant!
Featuring a great floor plan with large living/dining/kitchen combination with tons of windows allowing for great natural light throughout the home. All 3 Bedrooms are also a great size, more than enough room for the entire family!
There is also an unfinished basement and attached 2 car garage, great for additional storage.
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept housing vouchers*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.