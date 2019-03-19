All apartments in Excelsior Springs
Find more places like 1123 Cordell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Excelsior Springs, MO
/
1123 Cordell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1123 Cordell Street

1123 Cordell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1123 Cordell Street, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease Options!

$975.00/month for a 12-month lease
$950.00/ month for an 18-month lease

This home just received all brand new carpeting throughout!  

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in a quiet neighborhood in Excelsior Springs is now ready for a new tenant!

Featuring a great floor plan with large living/dining/kitchen combination with tons of windows allowing for great natural light throughout the home.  All 3 Bedrooms are also a great size, more than enough room for the entire family!

There is also an unfinished basement and attached 2 car garage, great for additional storage.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept housing vouchers*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Cordell Street have any available units?
1123 Cordell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior Springs, MO.
What amenities does 1123 Cordell Street have?
Some of 1123 Cordell Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Cordell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Cordell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Cordell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Cordell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Cordell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Cordell Street offers parking.
Does 1123 Cordell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Cordell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Cordell Street have a pool?
No, 1123 Cordell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Cordell Street have accessible units?
No, 1123 Cordell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Cordell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Cordell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Cordell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Cordell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOKearney, MOGrain Valley, MOSmithville, MONorth Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSPlatte City, MOGreenwood, MOPleasant Hill, MOMerriam, KSRaymore, MOLansing, KSWarrensburg, MOSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University