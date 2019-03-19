1123 Cordell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lease Options!



$975.00/month for a 12-month lease

$950.00/ month for an 18-month lease



This home just received all brand new carpeting throughout!



This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in a quiet neighborhood in Excelsior Springs is now ready for a new tenant!



Featuring a great floor plan with large living/dining/kitchen combination with tons of windows allowing for great natural light throughout the home. All 3 Bedrooms are also a great size, more than enough room for the entire family!



There is also an unfinished basement and attached 2 car garage, great for additional storage.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept housing vouchers*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.