307 Stonewall Creek Drive

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar. The master bedroom includes a full bath, walk-in closet, and sliding glass door to private balcony. The laundry room comes with washer & dryer. The basement features a large storage room (10'x15') and over-sized (21'x11') 1 car private garage with opener. This home is pet-friendly with a $200 pet fee/pet and features a community dog park. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and sewer. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.