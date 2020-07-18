248 Greenshire Lane

Amenities

Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED. Main level boasts formal dining room and living room with marble fireplace. Spacious kitchen with center island and main floor laundry area. Master suite & bath with walk-in closet and additional bonus 2nd level loft area. Great yard, 2-car garage and community pool! Easy access to major employers, tons of shopping/dining and local highways. First Showing will be Saturday July 11th. To qualify must have 600+ credit score and income must be at least 3 times the rent. Goto Renterswarehouse.com to put in an application. Applications are $45 each and everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Goto Showmojo.com to schedule a viewing of this wonderful home.