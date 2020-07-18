All apartments in Dardenne Prairie
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

248 Greenshire Lane

248 Greenshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED. Main level boasts formal dining room and living room with marble fireplace. Spacious kitchen with center island and main floor laundry area. Master suite & bath with walk-in closet and additional bonus 2nd level loft area. Great yard, 2-car garage and community pool! Easy access to major employers, tons of shopping/dining and local highways. First Showing will be Saturday July 11th. To qualify must have 600+ credit score and income must be at least 3 times the rent. Goto Renterswarehouse.com to put in an application. Applications are $45 each and everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Goto Showmojo.com to schedule a viewing of this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Greenshire Lane have any available units?
248 Greenshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dardenne Prairie, MO.
What amenities does 248 Greenshire Lane have?
Some of 248 Greenshire Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Greenshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
248 Greenshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Greenshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 248 Greenshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dardenne Prairie.
Does 248 Greenshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 248 Greenshire Lane offers parking.
Does 248 Greenshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Greenshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Greenshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 248 Greenshire Lane has a pool.
Does 248 Greenshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 248 Greenshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Greenshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Greenshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Greenshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Greenshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
