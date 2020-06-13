158 Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO with balcony
It's not every day you see free roaming buffalo, zebras and deer sharing the same grasslands. You will at Grants Farm, though. Located in Crestwood, on the outskirts of St. Louis, Grant's Farm was formerly owned by president Ulysses S.S. Grant in the period between the Mexican War and the Civil War.
Crestwood hugs the outskirts of St. Louis. It's a town of bike festivals, community-wide yard sales, and free movie nights at the public pool -- a small town feeling with a big heart. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Crestwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.