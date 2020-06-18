1323 Honeywood Dr

All apartments in Crestwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1323 Honeywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Honeywood Drive, Crestwood, MO 63126
Crestwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed RTO Lindbergh Schools - Property Id: 265373

Call/text Jason at 314-223-7451 for your showing!

THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. Itis being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason. Bad credit is OK and down payment assistance is available. All of our homes are figured on 30 year mortgages at an interest rate of between 5-7%.
Buying a home from us is SIMPLE. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent this home is not for you.

PURCHASE PRICE: $185,000
MONTHLY: $1,500
DOWNPAYMENT: 5% of the purchase price
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265373
Property Id 265373

(RLNE5717644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

