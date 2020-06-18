1323 Honeywood Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed RTO Lindbergh Schools - Property Id: 265373



Call/text Jason at 314-223-7451 for your showing!



THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. Itis being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason. Bad credit is OK and down payment assistance is available. All of our homes are figured on 30 year mortgages at an interest rate of between 5-7%.

Buying a home from us is SIMPLE. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent this home is not for you.



PURCHASE PRICE: $185,000

MONTHLY: $1,500

DOWNPAYMENT: 5% of the purchase price

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265373

Property Id 265373



(RLNE5717644)