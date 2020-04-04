All apartments in Claycomo
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

15 E Whittier Street

15 East Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15 East Whittier Street, Claycomo, MO 64119
Claycomo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Northland Home for Rent! Newly rehabbed - 2 Bedroom - Northland Home for Rent! 2 Bedroom $1090/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone! The nearby schools are above average and include Maple Park Middle, Ravenwood Elem and Winnetonka High.

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by property owner.

We require renters insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial and Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home , please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5616913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E Whittier Street have any available units?
15 E Whittier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claycomo, MO.
What amenities does 15 E Whittier Street have?
Some of 15 E Whittier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 E Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E Whittier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 E Whittier Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 E Whittier Street offer parking?
No, 15 E Whittier Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 E Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 15 E Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 E Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 15 E Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 E Whittier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 E Whittier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
