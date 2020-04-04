15 E Whittier Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Northland Home for Rent! Newly rehabbed - 2 Bedroom - Northland Home for Rent! 2 Bedroom $1090/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone! The nearby schools are above average and include Maple Park Middle, Ravenwood Elem and Winnetonka High.



Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by property owner.



We require renters insurance and a two year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial and Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home , please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



(RLNE5616913)