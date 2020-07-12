Apartment List
/
MO
/
brentwood
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2635 Ruth Avenue
2635 Ruth Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1582 sqft
Wow! Great and rare opportunity to rent a large and updated home in highly desirable Brentwood! Don't miss this 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with updates throughout. Freshly steam cleaned carpets. Two car garage. Fenced-in yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8515 Florence Avenue
8515 Florence Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8515 Florence Avenue in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8820 Bridgeport Avenue
8820 Bridgeport Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom spaces. New stainless stove in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ladue
8130 Roxburgh
8130 Roxburgh Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in Clayton MO. Located near intersection of Clayton Road & Brentwood Blvd. Custom granite & stainless cook's kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen pantry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
1615 Bredell Avenue
1615 Bredell Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1600 sqft
Luxurious renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (1 on the top floor and 1 in the basement) , single-family home in Maplewood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Completely renovated 12 unit building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3177 sqft
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
8008 Orlando Drive
8008 Orlando Drive, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1650 sqft
Charming Tudor (3 Bedroom, 1 Bath) Town Home (Duplex) * Great value, central location, residential lifestyle. * Enrollment to Clayton (Blue Ribbon) School District. * Lovely Clayton restaurants, shopping district & Galleria Mall.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
907 South Hanley Road
907 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3330 sqft
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
621 Westwood
621 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Recently rehabbed beautiful apartment. Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Bonus room can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Northampton
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$585
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brentwood, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brentwood 2 BedroomsBrentwood 3 BedroomsBrentwood Accessible ApartmentsBrentwood Apartments with Balcony
Brentwood Apartments with GarageBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrentwood Apartments with ParkingBrentwood Apartments with Pool
Brentwood Apartments with Washer-DryerBrentwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrentwood Furnished ApartmentsBrentwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOMaplewood, MORock Hill, MOKirkwood, MOOlivette, MOCrestwood, MO
Affton, MOOverland, MOConcord, MONormandy, MODes Peres, MOFenton, MOSt. John, MOMehlville, MOJennings, MOBerkeley, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBridgeton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy