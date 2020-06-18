605 S 6th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4+ Bedroom Large Single Family Home in Downtown Branson, MO - If you’re looking for a new pad and dig 50’s nostalgia- such as real hardwood floors & pedestal sinks, you’re gonna flip over this!



The main floor boasts an oversized living room with wood burning fire place, and large windows offering an abundance of natural light. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for your dining room table. There are three bedrooms, a bonus room, bathroom, and screened outdoor room .



Downstairs has a large bedroom which could be utilized as man cave or home office, lots of storage, nice bathroom with large jetted bathtub, bonus room, and single car garage. Complete with a fenced yard, what’s not to love?



This beauty is ready, with fresh paint and carpet. It WILL go fast! That means if you’re interested you need to act fast!



Contact a Certified Property Management Specialist at Maples Realty today ~



Call 417-334-LAKE(5253)

Email info@mapkes-really.com



With new flooring, pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.



https://youtu.be/57vU-UuMl4U



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5761691)