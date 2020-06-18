All apartments in Branson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

605 S 6th Street

605 South 6th Street · (417) 334-5253
Location

605 South 6th Street, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 605 S 6th Street · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4+ Bedroom Large Single Family Home in Downtown Branson, MO - If you’re looking for a new pad and dig 50’s nostalgia- such as real hardwood floors & pedestal sinks, you’re gonna flip over this!

The main floor boasts an oversized living room with wood burning fire place, and large windows offering an abundance of natural light. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for your dining room table. There are three bedrooms, a bonus room, bathroom, and screened outdoor room .

Downstairs has a large bedroom which could be utilized as man cave or home office, lots of storage, nice bathroom with large jetted bathtub, bonus room, and single car garage. Complete with a fenced yard, what’s not to love?

This beauty is ready, with fresh paint and carpet. It WILL go fast! That means if you’re interested you need to act fast!

Contact a Certified Property Management Specialist at Maples Realty today ~

Call 417-334-LAKE(5253)
Email info@mapkes-really.com

With new flooring, pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

https://youtu.be/57vU-UuMl4U

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5761691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S 6th Street have any available units?
605 S 6th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 S 6th Street have?
Some of 605 S 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 S 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 S 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 605 S 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 S 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 605 S 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 S 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S 6th Street have a pool?
No, 605 S 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 S 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 605 S 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 S 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 S 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 S 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
