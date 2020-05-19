All apartments in Branson
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

226 Expressway Lane - 204

226 Expressway Lane · (417) 334-5464
Location

226 Expressway Lane, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
All utilities paid
We are a great housing solution for students, employees of the Branson community and seasonal professionals. Our units are highly affordable and come with all utilities paid including Wi-Fi and cable. Free gym for use, seasonal outdoor pool, business center with printer, common areas for visitors and social gatherings as well as on site laundry and vending. Units are furnished. We also have interior corridors, 27-7 security video surveillance, secure entry and elevators. Property has been recently remodeled.
We are offering 1 month free following 5 months rent paid! There is a $25 application fee per adult for their background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have any available units?
226 Expressway Lane - 204 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have?
Some of 226 Expressway Lane - 204's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Expressway Lane - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
226 Expressway Lane - 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Expressway Lane - 204 pet-friendly?
No, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branson.
Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 does offer parking.
Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have a pool?
Yes, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 has a pool.
Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have accessible units?
Yes, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 has accessible units.
Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Expressway Lane - 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Expressway Lane - 204 has units with air conditioning.
