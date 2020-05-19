226 Expressway Lane - 204

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

All utilities paid

We are a great housing solution for students, employees of the Branson community and seasonal professionals. Our units are highly affordable and come with all utilities paid including Wi-Fi and cable. Free gym for use, seasonal outdoor pool, business center with printer, common areas for visitors and social gatherings as well as on site laundry and vending. Units are furnished. We also have interior corridors, 27-7 security video surveillance, secure entry and elevators. Property has been recently remodeled.

We are offering 1 month free following 5 months rent paid! There is a $25 application fee per adult for their background and credit check.