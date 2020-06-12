/
3 bedroom apartments
193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berkeley, MO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
4400 Gorden Ave
4400 Gordon Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5851823)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
3662 E Edgar Ave
3662 East Edgar Avenue, Bel-Ridge, MO
Are you looking for a house to call home? 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is waiting for you. Owner will consider section 8....3662 E Edgar Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63121.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:17pm
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
9529 Stansberry Avenue
9529 Stansberry Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1400; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $950.00; IMRID24416
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
3723 Connor Ave
3723 Connor Avenue, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1477 sqft
COMING SOON! This lovely single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,477 sqft living space. Vinyl earth toned siding. All new Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring. Wide door leading to the back deck towards the spacious fenced backyard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burke City
1 Unit Available
33 Anistasia Dr.
33 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
912 sqft
3 bed 1 bath in great location! - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Fully fenced yard with rear small deck.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
9423 Muriel Ave.
9423 Muriel Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1209 sqft
Beautiful home in Woodson Terrace, 3 bed 1 bath - Enjoy rustic farmhouse aesthetic along with convenient location, right in the heart of St. Louis County.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
OPEN HOUSE!!!!!! 12/15/2019 10-11AM
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
St. John
1 Unit Available
2940 Kincade Ave
2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.
Results within 5 miles of Berkeley
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1083 Dividend Park Drive
1083 Dividend Park Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated home with a two car garage, new flooring throughout! (Unfinished basement) Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
617 Lynn Haven Lane
617 Lynn Haven Lane, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
888 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Hazelwood is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
2350 North Waterford Drive
2350 North Waterford Drive, Florissant, MO
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Florissant is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
712 Undercliff Drive
712 Undercliffe Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
755 Tyson Drive
755 Tyson Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2133 Coldbrook Court
2133 Coldbrook Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1015 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
