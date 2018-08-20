All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 8301 Whitewater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, MO
/
8301 Whitewater Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:26 AM

8301 Whitewater Dr

8301 Whitewater Drive · (314) 942-8497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO 63134
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .Nearby schools include Airport Elementary School, Ferguson Middle School and Berkeley Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Shop 'n'Save and Aldi. The closest coffee shop is Corner Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Canton House Chop Suey Restaurant, Big Boyz Burgers and More and OL' Henry Restaurant. This address can also be written as 8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, Missouri 63134.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Whitewater Dr have any available units?
8301 Whitewater Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8301 Whitewater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Whitewater Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Whitewater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Whitewater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Whitewater Dr offer parking?
No, 8301 Whitewater Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Whitewater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Whitewater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Whitewater Dr have a pool?
No, 8301 Whitewater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Whitewater Dr have accessible units?
No, 8301 Whitewater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Whitewater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Whitewater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Whitewater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8301 Whitewater Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8301 Whitewater Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave
Berkeley, MO 63134

Similar Pages

Berkeley 2 BedroomsBerkeley Apartments with Balcony
Berkeley Apartments with PoolBerkeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO
Crestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity