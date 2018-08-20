Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .Nearby schools include Airport Elementary School, Ferguson Middle School and Berkeley Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Shop 'n'Save and Aldi. The closest coffee shop is Corner Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Canton House Chop Suey Restaurant, Big Boyz Burgers and More and OL' Henry Restaurant. This address can also be written as 8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, Missouri 63134.