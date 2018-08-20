6653 Thurston Ave.

Amenities

This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing. Come make your dream of home ownership a reality for just $1000 down and $695/month (includes payment of property taxes)! No monthly payments until July 1st. This property will need repairs, so we are looking for a handy buyer ready who is ready to build some equity. If you don't have experience with home repairs, maybe you have a friend or relative who can help you make this house a home. This program is designed to help people who want to become homeowners that have previously been unable to purchase a home due to their low Credit or lack of down payment. *Below average credit is OK. *CALL NOW to take advantage of this incredible opportunity Property Address: 6653 Thurston Saint Louis, MO, 63164 Must have a minimum of $2780/month in verifiable NETmonthly income to qualify. Rent to own tenant is in charge of all utilities and repairs on the property. CONTACT: SOMALIA HOUSTON 909 279 9615 APPLY UING THIS LINK: https://communityreboundassistancellc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

CONTACT: SOMALIA HOUSTON 909 279 9615

APPLY UING THIS LINK: https://communityreboundassistancellc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp