Berkeley, MO
6653 Thurston Ave.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:10 PM

6653 Thurston Ave.

6653 Thurston Avenue · (909) 279-9615
Berkeley
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6653 Thurston Avenue, Berkeley, MO 63134
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing. Come make your dream of home ownership a reality for just $1000 down and $695/month (includes payment of property taxes)! No monthly payments until July 1st. This property will need repairs, so we are looking for a handy buyer ready who is ready to build some equity. If you don't have experience with home repairs, maybe you have a friend or relative who can help you make this house a home. This program is designed to help people who want to become homeowners that have previously been unable to purchase a home due to their low Credit or lack of down payment. *Below average credit is OK. *CALL NOW to take advantage of this incredible opportunity Property Address: 6653 Thurston Saint Louis, MO, 63164 Must have a minimum of $2780/month in verifiable NETmonthly income to qualify. Rent to own tenant is in charge of all utilities and repairs on the property. CONTACT: SOMALIA HOUSTON 909 279 9615 APPLY UING THIS LINK: https://communityreboundassistancellc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
*Below average credit is OK. *CALL NOW to take advantage of this incredible opportunity Property Address: 6653 Thurston Saint Louis, MO, 63164 Must have a minimum of $2780/month in verifiable NETmonthly income to qualify. Rent to own tenant is in charge of all utilities and repairs on the property.
CONTACT: SOMALIA HOUSTON 909 279 9615
APPLY UING THIS LINK: https://communityreboundassistancellc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 Thurston Ave. have any available units?
6653 Thurston Ave. has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6653 Thurston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6653 Thurston Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 Thurston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 6653 Thurston Ave. offer parking?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6653 Thurston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 Thurston Ave. have a pool?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6653 Thurston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 Thurston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6653 Thurston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6653 Thurston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
