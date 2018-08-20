All apartments in Berkeley
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
Last updated June 15 2020

6636 Torlina Dr IV-172

6636 Torlina Drive · (314) 738-9784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO 63134
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially fenced backyard, enclosed basement, near the interstate, shopping and more. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.

No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.

(RLNE5822551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have any available units?
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have?
Some of 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 is pet friendly.
Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 offer parking?
Yes, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 does offer parking.
Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have a pool?
No, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have accessible units?
No, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Torlina Dr IV-172 does not have units with air conditioning.
