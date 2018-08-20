6636 Torlina Dr IV-172

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially fenced backyard, enclosed basement, near the interstate, shopping and more. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.



No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.



(RLNE5822551)