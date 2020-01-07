All apartments in Avondale
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

2610 Waples St

2610 Waples Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Waples Circle, Avondale, MO 64117
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy two bedroom close to North Kansas City Hospital and Cerner Campus!
Pets are permitted with applicable fees based on size.

Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with more questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Waples St have any available units?
2610 Waples St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, MO.
What amenities does 2610 Waples St have?
Some of 2610 Waples St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Waples St currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Waples St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Waples St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Waples St is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Waples St offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Waples St offers parking.
Does 2610 Waples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Waples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Waples St have a pool?
No, 2610 Waples St does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Waples St have accessible units?
No, 2610 Waples St does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Waples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Waples St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Waples St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2610 Waples St has units with air conditioning.

