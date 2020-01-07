Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 2610 Waples St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Avondale, MO
/
2610 Waples St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2610 Waples St
2610 Waples Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2610 Waples Circle, Avondale, MO 64117
Avondale
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy two bedroom close to North Kansas City Hospital and Cerner Campus!
Pets are permitted with applicable fees based on size.
Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with more questions!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Waples St have any available units?
2610 Waples St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, MO
.
What amenities does 2610 Waples St have?
Some of 2610 Waples St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2610 Waples St currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Waples St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Waples St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Waples St is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Waples St offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Waples St offers parking.
Does 2610 Waples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Waples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Waples St have a pool?
No, 2610 Waples St does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Waples St have accessible units?
No, 2610 Waples St does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Waples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Waples St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Waples St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2610 Waples St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Roeland Park, KS
Mission, KS
Merriam, KS
Kearney, MO
Platte City, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Spring Hill, KS
Gardner, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City