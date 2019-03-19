2608 Lyons Street

Amenities

You really must come and see this adorable hideaway located right next to North Kansas Hospital off Armour Rd. and I-29. You are close to shops, dining, entertainment and more!



This home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood and features an open living/dining space, a cute kitchen with Corian countertops and access to the private back patio. The main living space has durable laminate flooring, which is perfect for kids and pets alike!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



