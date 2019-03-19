All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2608 Lyons Street

2608 Lyons St · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Lyons St, Avondale, MO 64117
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and see this adorable hideaway located right next to North Kansas Hospital off Armour Rd. and I-29.  You are close to shops, dining, entertainment and more!

This home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood and features an open living/dining space, a cute kitchen with Corian countertops and access to the private back patio. The main living space has durable laminate flooring, which is perfect for kids and pets alike!  

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today! 

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs* 

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Lyons Street have any available units?
2608 Lyons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, MO.
Is 2608 Lyons Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Lyons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Lyons Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Lyons Street is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Lyons Street offer parking?
No, 2608 Lyons Street does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Lyons Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Lyons Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Lyons Street have a pool?
No, 2608 Lyons Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Lyons Street have accessible units?
No, 2608 Lyons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Lyons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Lyons Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Lyons Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Lyons Street does not have units with air conditioning.
