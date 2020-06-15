Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground garage new construction

12616 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 Avail July 01, possibly sooner: like new, 3bd2ba end unit town home - Snow and lawn care included.

There are 4 baseball fields, an outdoor hockey rink, and play ground a block away

new construction in 2019

3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage

Laundry on bedroom level!

End Unit! Light and Bright

$1499.00/mo*

$1548.00 deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if $500 per pet deposit & pet rent & pet addendum - subject to owner review and association approval. Pet deposit, monthly pet fee and additional terms and conditions may apply.

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

4+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



