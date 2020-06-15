All apartments in Zimmerman
Find more places like 12616 Pond View Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zimmerman, MN
/
12616 Pond View Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12616 Pond View Rd

12616 Pond View Rd · (763) 200-1428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12616 Pond View Rd, Zimmerman, MN 55398

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12616 Pond View Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
new construction
12616 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 Avail July 01, possibly sooner: like new, 3bd2ba end unit town home - Snow and lawn care included.
There are 4 baseball fields, an outdoor hockey rink, and play ground a block away
new construction in 2019
3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage
Laundry on bedroom level!
End Unit! Light and Bright
$1499.00/mo*
$1548.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if $500 per pet deposit & pet rent & pet addendum - subject to owner review and association approval. Pet deposit, monthly pet fee and additional terms and conditions may apply.
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
4+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

(RLNE5117150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 Pond View Rd have any available units?
12616 Pond View Rd has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12616 Pond View Rd have?
Some of 12616 Pond View Rd's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 Pond View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12616 Pond View Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 Pond View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12616 Pond View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12616 Pond View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12616 Pond View Rd does offer parking.
Does 12616 Pond View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12616 Pond View Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 Pond View Rd have a pool?
No, 12616 Pond View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12616 Pond View Rd have accessible units?
No, 12616 Pond View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 Pond View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12616 Pond View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12616 Pond View Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12616 Pond View Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12616 Pond View Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNElk River, MNBig Lake, MNRamsey, MNMonticello, MNAlbertville, MNRogers, MN
Anoka, MNChamplin, MNBuffalo, MNIsanti, MNBlaine, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNBrooklyn Center, MNFridley, MNRobbinsdale, MNColumbia Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity