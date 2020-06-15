Amenities
12616 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 Avail July 01, possibly sooner: like new, 3bd2ba end unit town home - Snow and lawn care included.
There are 4 baseball fields, an outdoor hockey rink, and play ground a block away
new construction in 2019
3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage
Laundry on bedroom level!
End Unit! Light and Bright
$1499.00/mo*
$1548.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if $500 per pet deposit & pet rent & pet addendum - subject to owner review and association approval. Pet deposit, monthly pet fee and additional terms and conditions may apply.
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
4+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com
(RLNE5117150)