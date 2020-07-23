Apartment List
/
MN
/
white bear lake
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

63 Apartments for rent in White Bear Lake, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Bear Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
933 sqft
Relax in the sparkling pool or tranquil courtyard when not enjoying the quaint, community feel of your new home. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and refrigerator included make these apartments, close to White Bear Lake, perfect.
Results within 1 mile of White Bear Lake
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
Hazelwood
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of White Bear Lake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Little Canada
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 06:53 PM
7 Units Available
North St. Paul
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
970 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dayton's Bluff
1252 7th St E D
1252 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719 #D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom. Shared laundry in basement.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Owasso
3050 Woodbridge St
3050 Woodbridge Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom on 1/2 acre lot available for September 1st. Backyard is fenced with a gazebo. This home has 3 levels. Main level kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. Portable dishwasher will stay at the home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sitzer
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1263 Brandlwood Rd
1263 Brandlwood Road, Ramsey County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Great Location, Nice updates fresh paint and very clean! Tons of natural light from large windows through out home. This Townhome has 2 bedrooms, full bath, washer and dryer on upper level.
Results within 10 miles of White Bear Lake
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
309 Units Available
Rice Creek - Brookside
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,540
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1379 sqft
Now Leasing ..... New Luxury Townhomes & Carriage Houses and Apartments! Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
64 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
City Guide for White Bear Lake, MN

Welcome to White Bear Lake, Minnesota! This Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb is a pleasant community adjacent to one of Minnesota’s “1,000 lakes.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist White Bear Lake? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The city of White Bear Lake is located on the banks of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area’s largest lake, which is called White Bear Lake. In ideal traffic conditions, White Bear Lake is about a 15-minute drive from St. Paul and a 30-minute drive from Minneapolis.

Because of its history, natural beauty and proximity to great outdoor attractions, the city of White Bear Lake is a good mix of suburb, historical town, and vacation spot.You’ll find plenty in terms of shopping and dining in your city without having to venture out into the larger Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Maplewood Mall and the surrounding region in the southern portion of town have all of the chain stores and amenities you could want. Additionally, there is a small strip of independently owned stores located throughout town and in the historic district.

Lucky for you, White Bear Lake has a diverse body of apartments for rent — everything from studio apartments in large, new apartment complexes to duplexes to rental homes. White Bear Lake is also generally considered safe and desirable throughout most of its various neighborhoods.

Some of the nicest (and thus most expensive) real estate in White Bear Lake is located in the historic city center along the shores of the lake. While there isn’t too much in terms of new facilities with amenities, there is the occasional rental home or duplex available.

Scattered throughout town, particularly in the area between White Bear and Birch Lake, you’ll find a few new developments that offer great new apartment rentals available in buildings with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses.

To the south of the city center and the lake, around the campus of Century College, you’ll find some of the city’s best cheap apartments for rent. Here there are plenty of two bedroom apartments that put you in close proximity to St. Paul. These rentals also occasionally offer short term lease options.

Many White Bear Lake property rentals will be quite accommodating and pet friendly. Some of the newer developments may have number or weight limitations, but overall Fido and Fluffy will be welcomed with open paws. Be prepared to pay a nominal pet deposit, however.

So, welcome to White Bear Lake! Enjoy all that this lakeside, Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in White Bear Lake, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Bear Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWhite Bear Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with BalconiesWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Garages
White Bear Lake Apartments with GymsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pools
White Bear Lake Apartments with Washer-DryersWhite Bear Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Bear Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsWhite Bear Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities